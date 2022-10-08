zkTube Protocol (ZKT) Price Tops $1.18 on Exchanges

zkTube Protocol (ZKT) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One zkTube Protocol token can now be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00006061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, zkTube Protocol has traded 57.9% lower against the dollar. zkTube Protocol has a market cap of $7.92 million and $48,802.00 worth of zkTube Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,497.66 or 1.00003120 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006847 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002154 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00053799 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010259 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00063977 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022247 BTC.

zkTube Protocol Profile

zkTube Protocol is a token. Its launch date was August 31st, 2020. zkTube Protocol’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,705,000 tokens. zkTube Protocol’s official message board is zktube.medium.com. The Reddit community for zkTube Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/zktube_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. zkTube Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zktubeofficial. The official website for zkTube Protocol is zktube.io.

Buying and Selling zkTube Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “zkTube Protocol (ZKT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. zkTube Protocol has a current supply of 330,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of zkTube Protocol is 1.19054063 USD and is up 0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zktube.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkTube Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire zkTube Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy zkTube Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

