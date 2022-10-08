Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2022

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.16-$1.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion. Zscaler also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.26-$0.26 EPS.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of ZS stock opened at $170.09 on Friday. Zscaler has a one year low of $125.12 and a one year high of $376.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.59%. The company’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $234.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $3,187,062.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 319,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,586,293.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,351,318.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,739,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $3,187,062.78. Following the transaction, the president now owns 319,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,586,293.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,514 shares of company stock worth $28,809,807 in the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 287,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,038,000 after acquiring an additional 40,334 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3,171.7% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,651,000 after acquiring an additional 82,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 321.6% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 36,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after acquiring an additional 27,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.