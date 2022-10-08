Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.16-$1.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion. Zscaler also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.26-$0.26 EPS.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $170.09 on Friday. Zscaler has a one year low of $125.12 and a one year high of $376.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.59%. The company’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $234.62.

In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $3,187,062.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 319,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,586,293.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,351,318.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,739,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $3,187,062.78. Following the transaction, the president now owns 319,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,586,293.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,514 shares of company stock worth $28,809,807 in the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 287,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,038,000 after acquiring an additional 40,334 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3,171.7% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,651,000 after acquiring an additional 82,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 321.6% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 36,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after acquiring an additional 27,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

