Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.03-$0.18 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $220.00 million-$228.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.62 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZUMZ. William Blair lowered Zumiez from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. B. Riley lowered Zumiez from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Zumiez Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $21.58 on Friday. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.16 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.65 and its 200 day moving average is $30.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.31). Zumiez had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $219.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Zumiez by 946.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Zumiez by 4.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Zumiez by 17.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,403 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zumiez by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez in the second quarter worth $462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

