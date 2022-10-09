11,328 Shares in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Acquired by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. ONE Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000.

IEV stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.22. 272,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,843. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.57. iShares Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $55.85.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

