12,831 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Purchased by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Geometric Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,159,000. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 28,186,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,524 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,176,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7,276.9% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,033,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,877,000.

DFAC stock opened at $22.83 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $29.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.00.

