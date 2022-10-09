13,500 Shares in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Bought by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 20,283,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $208,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195,851 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth $77,773,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 9.6% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,019,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $357,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,830 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 176.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,175,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,281,000 after buying an additional 2,025,040 shares during the period. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,583,000 after buying an additional 1,371,689 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of HBI stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,914,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,216,148. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.70. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $18.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.17.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBI has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tracy M. Preston acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,080. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hanesbrands news, insider Tracy M. Preston acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 123,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,472.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,600 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hanesbrands

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Recommended Stories

