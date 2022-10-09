1,662 Shares in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Bought by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 148.2% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $162.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.08. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $157.31 and a 52 week high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

