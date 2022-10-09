205,052 Shares in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Purchased by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 205,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,000. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 34.8% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 510.1% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 459.2% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $20.55 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $19.96 and a one year high of $28.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average of $23.57.

