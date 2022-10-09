3,736 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Bought by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $745,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 35,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Honeywell International Stock Down 2.1 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.77.

NASDAQ HON traded down $3.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.41. 2,961,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,338,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $115.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.22. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $228.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $4.12 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $16.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.61%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.48%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.