48,405 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Acquired by Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC

Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,000. General Mills comprises approximately 2.7% of Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 15,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Nelson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 93,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 13,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 241,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,042,000 after acquiring an additional 39,011 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GIS traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,755,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,628,555. The company has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $61.08 and a one year high of $81.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.97.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,570 shares of company stock worth $7,434,941 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.