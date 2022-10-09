A2DAO Price Tops $0.0501 (ATD)

A2DAO (ATD) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last seven days, A2DAO has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One A2DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0501 or 0.00000258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. A2DAO has a market cap of $857,118.00 and approximately $99,674.00 worth of A2DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About A2DAO

A2DAO launched on March 22nd, 2021. A2DAO’s total supply is 17,124,457 coins. A2DAO’s official website is a2dao.com. A2DAO’s official Twitter account is @a2dao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

A2DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A2DAO aims to connect startups with smart capital while simultaneously helping to cultivate a passionate community for each individual project.The A2DAO (ATD) connects promising crypto projects and retail investors. Holding the ATD allows getting the opportunity to invest in crypto startups, both at an early and public stage.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as A2DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire A2DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase A2DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

