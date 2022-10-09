ABB (NYSE:ABB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ABB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America downgraded ABB from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ABB in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded ABB from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.54.

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ABB has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $39.11. The firm has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.08.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 14.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that ABB will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ABB by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 685,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,168,000 after acquiring an additional 38,869 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of ABB by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of ABB by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 102,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 58,345 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the 1st quarter worth $22,145,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of ABB by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

ABB

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

