Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,718 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 372,911 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $52,474,000 after buying an additional 35,392 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 15,048 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 8,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,568,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,485,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,525,283. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $96.67 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.08.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

