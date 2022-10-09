AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.76-$13.96 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.87. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $3.53-$3.57 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Argus lowered their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $159.06.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ABBV opened at $138.76 on Friday. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $106.86 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $245.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.47.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $989,000. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 16.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

