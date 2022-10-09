Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Stock Position Lowered by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors lessened its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.20% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 167.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

GLTR stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.58. The company had a trading volume of 49,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,998. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $78.70 and a 1 year high of $107.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.27.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.