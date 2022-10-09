ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

ACNB stock opened at $29.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. ACNB has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $36.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.75 and a 200-day moving average of $33.31.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $25.88 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in ACNB by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 543,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ACNB by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,180,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in shares of ACNB by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 261,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after buying an additional 30,728 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ACNB by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 172,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after buying an additional 9,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ACNB by 221.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 58,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

