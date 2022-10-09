Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,073,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 437,163 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard accounts for approximately 3.2% of Versor Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Versor Investments LP owned 0.14% of Activision Blizzard worth $83,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 275.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 75.7% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.7 %

ATVI traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.35. 4,208,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,166,748. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.99. The company has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.52. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.58.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

