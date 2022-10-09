Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target Increased to $188.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $181.00 to $188.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AYI. William Blair cut Acuity Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on Acuity Brands to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Cowen cut their price target on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $205.43.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Shares of AYI stock opened at $157.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.07. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $142.71 and a one year high of $224.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.34. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy bought 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $174.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,360.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,479 shares in the company, valued at $258,144.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acuity Brands

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AYI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Acuity Brands by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,745,000 after buying an additional 10,020 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Acuity Brands by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 205,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,476,000 after buying an additional 139,898 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $9,045,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $961,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $1,369,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.