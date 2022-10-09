Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

GOLF has been the topic of several other research reports. Tigress Financial started coverage on Acushnet in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Acushnet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.83.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Acushnet Price Performance

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $43.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.41. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $57.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Acushnet had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $658.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOLF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,883,000 after purchasing an additional 24,312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 6.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,307,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,194,000 after purchasing an additional 133,079 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,630,000 after purchasing an additional 64,464 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 8.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,437,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,925,000 after purchasing an additional 116,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 21.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,306,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,474,000 after purchasing an additional 228,162 shares in the last quarter. 49.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acushnet

(Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.