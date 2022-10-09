Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Acquires Shares of 37,400 SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,970,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 87.2% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 8.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 34.2% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,517,000 after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 123.9% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total transaction of $396,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,251,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total value of $396,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,592 shares in the company, valued at $22,251,944. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total value of $2,919,721.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,490,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,152 shares of company stock worth $18,852,602. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Down 2.1 %

SBAC traded down $5.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $262.40. The stock had a trading volume of 855,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.24 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $260.99 and a 1-year high of $391.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $320.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.95.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.93.

About SBA Communications

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Further Reading

