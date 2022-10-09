Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Buys Shares of 614,600 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 614,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,882,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 141,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 61,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $14.94. 53,446,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,333,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.43. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

