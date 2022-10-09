Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Decreases Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. decreased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $18,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,415,000 after buying an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $536.00 to $675.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $756.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $655.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $753.29.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total value of $6,494,344.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $11,436,706.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,423,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total transaction of $6,494,344.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,436,706.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,970 shares of company stock worth $44,397,907. 8.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $9.49 on Friday, reaching $722.37. The stock had a trading volume of 670,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,524. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $652.20 and a 200 day moving average of $645.11. The stock has a market cap of $78.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $754.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $27.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

