Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Has $23.44 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for about 1.1% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $23,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,356,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,668,654,000 after purchasing an additional 136,848 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,651,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,131,171,000 after buying an additional 30,422 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $759,715,000 after buying an additional 254,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 732,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $501,893,000 after buying an additional 45,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after buying an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $21.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $710.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,874. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $712.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $675.15. The firm has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $750.88.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $758.43.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total value of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,961,523.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total transaction of $225,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,137.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total value of $145,004.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,337,691 over the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

