Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) EVP Sells $750,000.00 in Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) EVP Darby Anderson sold 7,500 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Addus HomeCare Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $97.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Addus HomeCare Co. has a twelve month low of $68.57 and a twelve month high of $108.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.05.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $236.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.40 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Addus HomeCare

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at $838,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 570.1% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 770,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,648,000 after purchasing an additional 655,548 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 65,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADUS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.40.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Stories

