Advisory Services & Investments LLC Acquires 3,336 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,971,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,839,000 after purchasing an additional 60,053 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,259,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,180,000 after buying an additional 171,336 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,358,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,969,000 after buying an additional 133,234 shares in the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 2,226,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,531,000 after buying an additional 39,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 2,087,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,879,000 after buying an additional 453,825 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.41. The stock had a trading volume of 731,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,460. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.47 and its 200-day moving average is $30.28. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.52 and a 52 week high of $35.63.

