Advisory Services & Investments LLC Buys New Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 504,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,858,000. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 10.4% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFIC. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,741,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,457,000. Relaxing Retirement Coach raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 837.7% in the 2nd quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 653,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 583,954 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $996,400,000. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,529,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of BATS DFIC traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.48. 2,715,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.28.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.