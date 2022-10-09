Advisory Services & Investments LLC Buys Shares of 252,879 Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 252,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,950,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 5.7% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Advisory Services & Investments LLC owned about 1.33% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFEM. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $803,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $755,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $97,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,327,000. Finally, Applied Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $483,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA DFEM traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $20.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,070. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $26.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.71.

