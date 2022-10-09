Advisory Services & Investments LLC Makes New $2.79 Million Investment in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 123,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,000. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up 2.7% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Advisory Services & Investments LLC owned 0.75% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,137,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $257,800,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 663.0% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 84,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 73,149 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $624,000.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of DFSV traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,110. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $27.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.22.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.