Advisory Services & Investments LLC Sells 130,417 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130,417 shares during the period. Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMJ. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 100.5% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 329,521 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 76.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Performance

AMJ stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.80. 319,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,951. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.98. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $23.16.

