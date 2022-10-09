AES (NYSE:AES) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AES. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AES from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

AES Stock Performance

NYSE:AES opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.95. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. AES has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $27.78.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 32.93%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -108.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AES

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AES. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of AES by 1.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,886,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,116,000 after buying an additional 128,903 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the first quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of AES by 6.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 59,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of AES by 9.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 10,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 1.2% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also

