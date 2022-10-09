Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Stock Holdings Increased by Reinhart Partners Inc.

Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,188,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,702 shares during the period. Air Lease makes up 2.2% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $39,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 138.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 1,044.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Air Lease from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Air Lease Price Performance

Shares of AL opened at $32.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.04. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. Air Lease had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $557.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is presently -64.35%.

Air Lease Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.