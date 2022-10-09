Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Rating Increased to Outperform at National Bank Financial

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $14.25 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $16.00. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.93% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $10.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.98. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $16.01. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $624.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQN. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,345,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,827 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 62,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,706,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,797,000 after acquiring an additional 157,034 shares during the period. Stewart Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 169.5% in the 4th quarter. Stewart Asset Management LLC now owns 212,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 133,500 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

