Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Rating Increased to Outperform at National Bank Financial

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $14.25 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $16.00. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.93% from the company’s current price.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $10.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.98. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $16.01. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $624.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Algonquin Power & Utilities
About Algonquin Power & Utilities
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.
Featured Articles
