Allen Capital Group LLC Buys 185 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $81.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $182.09. The company has a market cap of $215.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.16.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.24.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

