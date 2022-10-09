Allen Capital Group LLC Buys 4,926 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 43.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,519,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,697,000 after buying an additional 7,700,196 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 508.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,359,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,523,000 after buying an additional 1,136,144 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,614,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,648,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,791,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,393,000 after buying an additional 618,845 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $91.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.90 and a 200 day moving average of $97.51. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $90.26 and a 12-month high of $108.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

