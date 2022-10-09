Allen Capital Group LLC Has $7.90 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Allen Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,609 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up about 1.6% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $7,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHP. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $320,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $456,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 21,256 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $18,867,000.
Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $51.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.85. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $51.71 and a 1 year high of $64.15.
