Allen Capital Group LLC Purchases 194 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 40.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $71.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.76 and a 52 week high of $89.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.061 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.40.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

