Allen Capital Group LLC Purchases 256 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 42,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 101,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,897,000 after buying an additional 18,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on O shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.14.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income Announces Dividend

O stock opened at $58.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $57.61 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 281.13%.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.