Allen Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,256,000 after buying an additional 12,291,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $395,027,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $251,397,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $5,748,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $180,650,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $157.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.10. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $151.03 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

