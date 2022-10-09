Allen Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 728,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,091 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 6.6% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $42.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.57. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $56.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

