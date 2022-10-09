Allen Capital Group LLC Sells 754 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Allen Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF comprises 0.7% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYF. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 336.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 27,725 shares in the last quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,582,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $688,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $227,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RYF opened at $52.53 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.77 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.97.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.