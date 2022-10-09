Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Major Shareholder Acquires $31,880.00 in Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,880.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,382.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,700 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,897.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,700 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $28,135.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,700 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.97 per share, for a total transaction of $28,849.00.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,800 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $31,194.00.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,800 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.88 per share, for a total transaction of $32,184.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,750 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $31,220.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 43 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.46 per share, for a total transaction of $750.78.

On Friday, July 15th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 522 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.31 per share, for a total transaction of $9,035.82.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 715 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $12,462.45.

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $187.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.16.

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.64. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 61.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 561,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after acquiring an additional 120,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 118,120 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $803,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 773.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 142.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 23,564 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

