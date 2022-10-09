Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Major Shareholder Acquires $31,880.00 in Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINEGet Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,880.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,382.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, October 3rd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00.
  • On Friday, September 30th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,700 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,897.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,700 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $28,135.00.
  • On Monday, September 26th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,700 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.97 per share, for a total transaction of $28,849.00.
  • On Thursday, September 22nd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,800 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $31,194.00.
  • On Tuesday, September 20th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,800 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.88 per share, for a total transaction of $32,184.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 14th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,750 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $31,220.00.
  • On Monday, July 18th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 43 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.46 per share, for a total transaction of $750.78.
  • On Friday, July 15th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 522 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.31 per share, for a total transaction of $9,035.82.
  • On Wednesday, July 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 715 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $12,462.45.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $187.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.16.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.64. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 61.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpine Income Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 561,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after acquiring an additional 120,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 118,120 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $803,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 773.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 142.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 23,564 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

