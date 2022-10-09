Alstom (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €30.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ALO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) target price on Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($37.76) price objective on Alstom in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($33.67) price objective on Alstom in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($20.41) price objective on Alstom in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on Alstom in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Get Alstom alerts:

Alstom Trading Down 3.7 %

EPA ALO opened at €16.87 ($17.21) on Wednesday. Alstom has a one year low of €25.65 ($26.17) and a one year high of €37.37 ($38.13). The business’s fifty day moving average is €20.80 and its 200-day moving average is €22.26.

About Alstom

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.