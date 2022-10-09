Altus Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises about 13.5% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Altus Wealth Management LLC owned 0.23% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $17,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 53,451.5% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,268,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,266 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,005,000. 55I LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 801.4% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 171,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,850,000 after buying an additional 152,852 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,649.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 83,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after buying an additional 79,156 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,225,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,618,000 after buying an additional 70,198 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $164.08 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.22 and a 1 year high of $222.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.74.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

