Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.15.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMCR shares. Macquarie lowered Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. CLSA initiated coverage on Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Get Amcor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $17,374,001.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,747.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $17,374,001.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,747.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $342,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,301.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,905,114 shares of company stock worth $35,840,080. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amcor

Amcor Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1,680.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 406.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 24,433.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $10.78 on Friday. Amcor has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average of $12.22.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 90.57%.

About Amcor

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.