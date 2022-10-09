American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Reinhart Partners Inc.

Reinhart Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned about 0.15% of American Financial Group worth $17,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFG. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 116.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 61.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 13.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE AFG opened at $127.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $152.29.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 15.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Financial Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

