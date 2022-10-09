Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock Holdings Increased by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,466,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,681,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,109,352,000 after acquiring an additional 302,243 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,031,000 after purchasing an additional 270,755 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 48.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,303,000 after purchasing an additional 249,192 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 362,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,834,000 after purchasing an additional 198,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE AMP traded down $3.17 on Friday, hitting $271.86. 679,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,779. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $273.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $332.37. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.70.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

