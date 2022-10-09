Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.49 Million

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. In the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can now be bought for about $4.61 or 0.00023671 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market cap of $70.52 million and $3.49 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003230 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010228 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token’s launch date was April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ampleforth Governance Token is www.ampleforth.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ampleforth Governance Token has a current supply of 15,297,897.14455933. The last known price of Ampleforth Governance Token is 4.67018965 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $20,307,314.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ampleforth.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

