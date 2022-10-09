Ampol (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Upgraded to Buy by CLSA

CLSA upgraded shares of Ampol (OTCMKTS:CTXAF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Ampol Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CTXAF opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. Ampol has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $25.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day moving average of $23.08.

Ampol Company Profile

Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.

