ANTIS INU Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $213,853.61 (ANTIS)

ANTIS INU (ANTIS) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. During the last seven days, ANTIS INU has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ANTIS INU has a market capitalization of $213,853.61 and $38,719.00 worth of ANTIS INU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ANTIS INU token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

ANTIS INU Token Profile

ANTIS INU’s genesis date was December 27th, 2021. ANTIS INU’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for ANTIS INU is medium.com/@antisinu. The Reddit community for ANTIS INU is https://reddit.com/r/antisinu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ANTIS INU’s official Twitter account is @inuantis and its Facebook page is accessible here. ANTIS INU’s official website is antisinu.com.

ANTIS INU Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ANTIS INU (ANTIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ANTIS INU has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ANTIS INU is 0.0000046 USD and is down -2.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $42,049.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://antisinu.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANTIS INU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANTIS INU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANTIS INU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

