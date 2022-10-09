APA (NASDAQ:APA) PT Lowered to $70.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on APA. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on APA from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup upgraded APA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.63.

APA stock opened at $42.52 on Wednesday. APA has a 12 month low of $22.94 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 3.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.37. APA had a return on equity of 622.55% and a net margin of 32.57%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that APA will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

APA declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 159.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 174,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 107,100 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 139.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 7.9% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 324.3% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,737,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,766 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 49.9% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 47,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 15,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

